Bharti Singh Gets Trolled For Inviting Sajid Khan On Her Podcast: “Bharti Ji Ka Downfall Shuru”

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachayaa often become the talk of the town with their interesting podcasts. They invite famous celebrities and unveil big truths about their personal and professional lives. However, netizens are upset with the comedian couple for inviting Sajid Khan. Users trolled Bharti, claiming that his appearance on their podcast would lead to her downfall.

For her latest podcast interview, Bharti and Haarsh invited Sajid Khan as a guest, which shocked the users. Many are trolling Bharti, and she is receiving backlash from the people for sending a wrong message in society by inviting Sajid Khan. All this is because director Sajid Khan was accused of several sexual harassment cases, which also led to a ban on him for a year.

Criticising Bharti and expressing their disappointment, users commented on the YouTube podcast. A user said, “Isko toh dekhna hi nhi hai… Kisko leke aa gaye… aapse ye ummid nhi thi.”

The second commented, “Aaj se Bharati ji ka downfall shuru.”

The third said, “Why you called him not a nice msg to society.”

The fourth reacted, “not expected from woman host to call him.”

Recently, actress Navina Bole opened up about a shocking incident in which she became a victim of the casting couch. She revealed that Sajid called her to his house and asked her to remove her clothes and sit in lingerie.

In 2018, several actresses started the Me Too movement under which women like Sherlyn Chopra, Rachel White, Saloni Chopra, Karishma Upadhyay, Ahana Kumra, Jiah Khan, Mandana Karimi, Simran Suri, and Dimple Paul accused the director of sexual harassment.