TV News: Jennifer Winget Wrapping Up Netflix Shoot To Navina Bole Accusing Sajid Khan Of Misconduct

Television is one of the viewers’ favorite sources of entertainment. Today, there have been several developments in the business, from actress Jennifer Winget completing her Netflix shoot to Navina Bole accusing Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.

1) Jennifer Winget Wraps Up Netflix Shoot

Jennifer has been shooting for her upcoming Netflix film in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing a post on her social media, the actor revealed about wrapping up the shoot for her new project. She also dropped behind-the-scenes photos and is building anticipation among fans. The actress is the first time working with Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra and stars like Soni Razdan, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitannya Choudhry. Jennifer announced the completion of her untitled mystery thriller with the caption, “and it’s a wrap!!! So incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the unforgettable memories made over the last few weeks! A huge thank you to each and every one of you who made this experience so amazing! Thank you!”

2) Shireen Mirza’s Journey From Playing Simmi To Embracing Soon-to-be Mom Vibe

Shireen Mirza is known for her iconic character in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was recently re-released on Star Plus. She played the role of Simmi and won millions of hearts. After almost four years of marriage with Hasan Sartaj, the actress is all set to become a mother. Embracing her pregnancy, the actress shared a cute real showcasing the struggles of pregnancy and the immeasurable happiness it brings, saying, “27 weeks of growing our greatest love, our biggest challenge, our greatest adventure, our biggest responsibility.”

3) Navina Bole Accusing Sajid Khan Of Sexual Misconduct

Actress Navina Bole, who is known for her performance in the show Ishqbaaaz, recently in a podcast with YouTuber Subhojit Ghosh, opened up on becoming a victim of the casting couch. She revealed that producer Sajid Khan called her at his home and asked her to take off her clothes. She revealed, “You know, I was really excited when he called me and then he literally said, ‘Why don’t you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie, I need to see how comfortable you are.’ I am talking about 2004 and 2006 when I did Gladrags.”

Navina also revealed that Sajid Khan contacted her again and shared her experience about the moment the actress said, “He had called me again then and asked me, ‘What do you do, you should come see me for a role.’ And I said this guy must be hitting on so many women that he does not even remember that one year ago he had called me to his place and he has already hit on me so badly.”