Laughter Chef Season 2: Grand Finale – Rubina Dilaik Steals the Show with a Unique Recipe

This week, COLORS’ ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ throws a fun-filled kitty party with energy, laughter, and tasty challenges! Host Bharti Singh kicks things off by announcing a special party, while Krushna cracks a cheeky joke, calling it Samarth’s farewell, setting the mood for playful banter. Seven kitty groups, each rooting for their favorite Jodi, do a grand entrance dancing to hits like “Radha Teri Chunri” and “Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar,” bringing gifts and loads of cheer.

From Rahul and Rubina’s Gappa Tappa gang to Aly and Reem’s Malad Ki Malika, it’s fun all around! Meanwhile, Samarth and Abhishek feel left out until Bharti surprises everyone with a “Sweet 16” kitty group just for them, leading to more laughs as the boys groove to “Babuji Zara Dhire Chalo.” The party vibe fuels the kitchen as the celebrity contestants race against the clock to complete their first challenge: making three perfectly crispy Phus Phus Mexicano baskets loaded with authentic Mexican flavors! By the time the second challenge rolls in—Kunafa Gulab Jamun Nest, everyone is in full-on masti mode, with Nia Sharma forgetting half the ingredients and running around asking other jodis for help but somehow still managing to plate the dish.

The hilarity continues with a mango guessing game, where everyone shares stories and enjoys juicy mangoes. The grand finale is all about a square-shaped, crispy, and perfectly sweet Aamras Puri. Rubina steals the show by smartly using potatoes to make her puris, earning a big thumbs-up from Chef Harpal. From party vibes and mouth-watering food to loads of laughter and random dance breaks, this episode has it all, proving once again that Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is one big happy family!

