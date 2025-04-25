Laughter Chef S2: Sizzling Success: Karan Kundrra Mexican Basket Earns Chef Harpal’s Praise

COLORS‘ ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ has always been a rollercoaster of madness, masti, and masaledaar moments — but this weekend, the chaos paused for a second of pure culinary magic. In the heat of competition and pressure simmering, Karan Kundrra plated up a dish that redefined expectations and raised the kitchen standards by several notches.

The challenge was to craft three identical, crunchy Mexican baskets — rich in flavour, neat in appearance, and loaded with personality. It was no easy task, but Karan brought his A-game. From the first chop to the final garnish, he was a picture of precision and passion. And when the phus-phus mexicano finally was up for Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s verdict, Karan was overwhelmed with nervous energy. The Chef Coach, known for his high standards and even higher energy, was stunned into silence, only to break it with a salute. For the first time in the show’s history, he pulled out his phone and clicked a photo of the dish — a gesture of genuine admiration.

Karan reflected on the unexpected appreciation, saying, “For this dish, I was completely focused — no jokes, no fooling around, just making sure everything looked and felt right. The shapes, the texture, the filling — I wanted it all to match and come together neatly. I usually have fun with the chaos in the kitchen, but this time, I genuinely wanted to get it spot-on. I didn’t even realise how well it had turned out until Chef Harpal took out his phone and clicked a photo. And when he saluted, I just stood there thinking, ‘Wait… did that happen?’ It was unexpected, but moments like these make all the pressure and prep worth it.”

With the chef’s salute and sky-high praise, all eyes are now on whether Karan takes home the coveted star of the day. Find out in this unmissable weekend episode!

