Fans celebrate Karan Kundrra’s big return to Laughter Chefs 2

Laughter Chefs 2 has been entertaining audiences with its mix of humor and cooking. The show features well-known celebrities in a fun-filled kitchen setup, with Bharti Singh as the host and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi judging the contestants.

Recently, Abdu Rozik had to step away from the show for a while, leading the makers to bring in Karan Kundrra as his temporary replacement. Karan, who was part of the first season, recently shot for his entry, and the promo has now been released. His return has created a wave of excitement among fans and contestants alike.

View Instagram Post 1: Fans celebrate Karan Kundrra’s big return to Laughter Chefs 2

The promo showcases Bharti Singh introducing Karan in a grand manner, calling him her ‘Bholaa’ as the other participants welcome him with enthusiasm. Some even offer him a carrot, a playful nod to his preferences.

Viewers were quick to express their excitement on social media. Many shared their happiness about seeing him back on screen, with some calling it a much-awaited moment. Comments flooded in, with fans saying they were eager to watch him in action again and celebrating his presence on the show.

The second season of Laughter Chefs has continued to be a hit, keeping the audience engaged with its blend of comedy and cooking challenges. With Karan’s return, the excitement has only grown. His interactions with the contestants and Bharti’s lively hosting ensure that the upcoming episodes will be entertaining.

As the show progresses, fans are looking forward to seeing more fun moments unfold. Karan’s return has added to the energy of the show, making it even more engaging for viewers.