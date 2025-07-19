Exclusive Video Interview: Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel open up about Laughter Chefs 2’s success, viral reels, and their bonding

Laughter Chefs Season 2 is heading towards its grand finale, and on this occasion, IWMBuzz had a special conversation with one of the show’s most loved couples, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Both of them opened up about the show’s success, moments that went viral on social media, and their bonding.

Samarth said, “Even during a time like IPL, the TRPs were good. What could be more proof than this is that people liked the show. It is not because of one person, it is the hard work of the whole team.” Both gave credit for the show’s success to the entire team.

Abhishek said laughingly, “I think I have become more talented now. Contestants started getting scared because we started cooking so well.” His carefree style added spice to the show.

Samarth said about his reels going viral on social media, “Everything is natural. There is no script. What you see is the real fun.” This realness is being liked so much by the audience.

On the discussion about his English, Abhishek said, “In Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty sir had said, very few people turn their negative into positive. That thing is still in my heart.”

Samarth said, “Abhishek is a little loud, but I like this quality of his very much.” Abhishek said, “No matter how much I scold him, he never feels bad. What more do you need in friendship?”

Abhishek got emotional about the show’s finale and said, “I will miss Samarth and everyone else a lot. The bonding we have developed will remain with us for life.”

The audience eagerly awaits the final episode of Laughter Chefs Season 2. Stars like Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya-Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri, Reem Shaikh-Aly Goni, Elvish Yadav-Karan Kundrra, Kashmera Shah-Krushna Abhishek, and Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel are in the race to win the trophy.

Let’s see who will win ‘Laughter Chefs 2025’!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!