Vicky Jain Hospitalized, Samarth Jurel Shares Update As Ankita Lokhande Stays By His Side

Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 17, has been hospitalized. The reality show star is suffering from some health problems, leading to his hospitalisation. His close friend and co-star Samarth Jurel shared updates about his health and recovery, standing by Ankita’s side.

On his Instagram story, Samarth shared a video of Vicky Jain being hospitalised. The clip shows the visuals of Vicky in a hospital bed, where Samarth turned the moment light with his humour. Samarth told Vicky that he would see him in two hours, and Vicky, with a smile, shook his head, agreeing to his statement.

As Vicky was being taken to another room of a hospital for further medical procedure, Samarth made him chill, saying ‘Bye Vicky Bhai, bye’, upon which Vicky reacted, telling Samarth ‘Bye mat bol yaar’, keeping up their quirky rapport. Lastly, Samarth told Vicky to meet after two hours, saying, ‘Doo ghante baad milte hai. Sharing this video, Samarth wished for Vicky’s speedy recovery, saying, ‘Bade bhai jaldi recover hooo mere Tony Stark’.

In the video, Ankita Lokhande can be seen standing next to Vicky Jain’s hospital bed, standing by his side during the tough time. On the other hand, what has happened to Vicky is unknown, as the couple hasn’t commented on that. However, in the video, one can see Vicky’s one hand palm wrapped with white cotton while in the other hand, he has different syringes. Soon, Vicky is taken for the treatment, where Samarth stands by Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Samarth Jurel were in Bigg Boss 17, where the trio built their friendship, and they were also seen recently in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2.