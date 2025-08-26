Bigg Boss 17 Fame Abhishek Kumar Gifts Himself A New Home In Mumbai On His Birthday

Actor Abhishek Kumar celebrates his 30th birthday this year. The star who gained widespread recognition after entering Bigg Boss 17 has now achieved another big milestone as he brought his first home in Mumbai, gifting himself on his birthday. But wait, this good news not only doubles but triples as the actor brought this home on the day of his birthday and a day before the arrival of Lord Ganesha.

On his Instagram, Abhishek posted a photograph taken against the windows, offering a clear view of the city. This also makes us understand that the actor has bought a luxurious home with beautiful views. Sharing the good news, Abhishek wrote, “NAYE GHAR KA SHREE GANESH.”

With a long caption, Abhishek expressed his feelings, mentioning that with the love and support of his fans and family, he fulfilled one of his biggest dreams – buying a home in Mumbai. He promised to work hard and prove his worth every time.

The caption says, “Sabse pehle to aap sabka dil se shukariya itna pyaar and itni pyaari pyaari birthday wishes dene k liye.

Aaj ap sabke pyaar ki wajh se, meri mehnat or parivaar k aashirwad se maine apna ek boht bada sapna poora krlia, Mumbai me mera pehla chota sa pyaara sa ghar khareed kar. Itna acha lag rha hai k kya batau. Boht mehnat ki hai yahan tak pochne k liye, boht kuch sacrifice kia hai or utna hi pyaar aap sabne dia hai. Bas aap sab apna pyaar aese hi bana k rakhna. Mai mehnat karta jauga or aap sabko boht proud feel krwauga. Thank you again for the birthday wishes. I LOVE YOU ALL.”

Abhishek Kumar last appeared in the Colors TV comedy cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, where he was paired with Samarth Jurel. The duo won millions of hearts.