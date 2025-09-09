Exclusive: Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Challenges In Pati Patni Aur Panga – Here’s What He Said

Abhishek Kumar is currently at the peak of his career. After being loved for his flirty and innocent vibes, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, to winning hearts with his new son Ni Tu Baar Baar with his ex Isha Malviya, he is everywhere. He also recently announced that he is buying his own home in Mumbai. However, he is creating buzz since he participated in Pati Patni Aur Panga as a single representing the husband’s side. In contrast, his ex, Isha Malviya, participated as a single representing the wife’s side. As the show is all about the battle between husband and wife, the actor opened up about the challenges he is facing in the show.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, Abhishek opened up about the most challenging thing he is facing during Pati Patni Aur Panga. When the journalist asked what the challenging part is – to make people laugh or to bond with other contestants, Abhishek said, “Challenging part to ye hai ki patniyo ke against khade rehna kyunki patniyo ke aage toh unke pati nahi bol pate to ek devar to kya hi bol payega.”

Further, Abhishek highlighted that he is enjoying doing the show every bit as much, though initially he was uncomfortable, but eventually it’s all smooth. He also emphasized that all the people are very positive, and since then, the TRP has also increased, so he wishes that it stays the same.

You can watch the full interview in the video below, where Abhishek also spilled beans on interesting facts about his life, including his bond with Rubina Dilaik, rapport with Isha Malviya, and more.