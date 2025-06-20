Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2: Rubina Dilaik’s Cute Request To Abhishek Kumar – Will He Listen To Her?

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 is gearing up for its finale. However, before the finale arrives, fans will get to witness the impossible as Rubina Dilaik herself requests Abhishek Kumar to listen to her, but he stays ignorant. We have all seen throughout the whole season Abhishek always ran behind Rubina and showered her with love, but this time, the table turned as Rubina was trying to convince Abhishek to listen to her.

Promo Of Upcoming Episode

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Abhishek asking Samarth where their watermelon is during their cooking task. On the other hand, Rahul informs Rubina that they have taken Abhishek and Samarth’s watermelon. As Abhishek wanders around the other’s table, Rubina calls him; however, even after taking his name Abhishek thrice, he ignores her, but he smiles, hiding his face.

Upon this, Rubina cutely requests Abhishek, offering him a deal. She tells him that she has something for him, and if he fails to come by the time she counts three, then he will lose this opportunity. Rubina counts, but Abhishek looks firm as the final number comes; he looks at Rubina, which makes Bharti laugh, but will Abhishek listen to Rubina this time?

At the same time, you can watch the full episode this weekend to find out what made Abhishek upset with Rubina and also the fun-filled banter of their relationship.