Abhishek Kumar Admits His Crush On Rubina Dilaik, Names His Car After Her

Abhishek Kumar is in the headlines these days for his statements and cute confessions. Recently, in an interview given to Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek shared many interesting things, including feelings for his crush Rubina Dilaik.

When Siddharth Kannan asked Abhishek that Rubina says that you flirt a lot, have you fallen in love? To this, Abhishek replied without any hesitation, “I like Rubina ji very much, I like her very much. It is not that she is just beautiful, I like her whole nature, Aura. Even when she scolds, it feels good that yes, today she scolded me.”

Abhishek further told that he had not seen Rubina’s season in Bigg Boss and did not know her much from outside. But since the two started working together at Laughter Chefs, he started liking her.

When Siddharth jokingly asked if he would propose to Rubina if she were single, Abhishek replied laughingly, “I have already told Rubina that I wish you were born a little later, around my age.”

In the interview, Abhishek also revealed his car. When Siddharth asked him what he does with the money he earns, Abhishek said, “I have invested in many places. I will soon buy a house in Mumbai. My investment planning is done by my parents and a financial planner.” Along with this, he laughingly said that his car is named Rubycon, which is named after Rubina.

He said, “I have told this to Rubina ji as well. Our date of birth is also the same, 26 August.”

Abhishek Kumar has made a name for himself in the TV industry by playing the role of Amrik Singh Virk in Udaariyaan and Aditya Raichand in Bekaaboo. Apart from this, he has also appeared in the music video Saanware. Currently, he is busy with Laughter Chefs Season 2.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.