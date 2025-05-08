Elvish’s Mom Spills Secrets About Her Ideal Daughter-in-Law on National TV!

The colors show Laughter Chef always remains in the headlines, the audience likes this show a lot, and now the latest episode is a Mother’s Day special. And in this special episode, you will get to see the mothers of all the contestants, who will cook food with them.

A promo has been released in the latest, in which the mothers of Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel are also seen, along with them is Elvish‘s mother, who is seen on Elvish’s table and kitchen counter and is helping him in cooking.

View Instagram Post 1: Elvish’s Mom Spills Secrets About Her Ideal Daughter-in-Law on National TV!

Then Krushna Abhishek reaches there and asks Elvish’s mother a question.

The question is, the whole world wants to know which type of daughter-in-law you want?’

To which Elvish’s mother replies, ‘Mujhse banni chahiye’

Meaning, Elvish Yadav’s mother does not have any other requirements; she just wants her daughter-in-law to have a good relationship with her, which is enough for her.

Seeing the promo, it seems that this episode is going to be very special, and many secrets of the contestants are going to be revealed, where, along with laughter, emotions will also be felt.