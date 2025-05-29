Jannat Zubair Returns To Laughter Chefs S2, Shares BTS With Rubina Dilaik, Reem Shaikh & Others

The Colors TV show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been in the headlines ever since it started for the first time. With the second season, the show introduced new Jodis in the comedy cooking competition and yet again it won viewers’ hearts, making it a hit. However, with new Jodis, the makers brought back some old stars who also increased the TRP and created buzz in the headlines.

After Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Reem Shaikh, and Nia Sharma, now Jannat Zubair returns to the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. As soon as this news broke out, fans anticipated her comeback. And now the actress shares an adorable behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets that you must-see.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared a photo of herself with the celebrity contestants of the show, including Rubina Dilaik, Kashmere Shah and Jannat’s best friend Reem Shaikh. In the behind-the-scenes photo, the actress is seen chilling, sitting on the chair on the sets of the show.

As per the reports, Jannat will team up with Ankita Lokhande as Vicky Jain will be absent for some time. It will be interesting to see how Ankita and Jannat team up to beat others in the cooking battle.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a Colors TV show. The show currently features Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmere Shah, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel.