Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2: Child Calls Nia Sharma A ‘Chudail’

Colors’ popular reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 is bringing a Summer Camp Special episode this weekend. In it, you will get everything fun, food, and a tadka of laughter. This time, children entered the show, and their funny comments will make everyone laugh out loud.

The show already features stars like Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmira Shah, Krishna Abhishek, Sudhesh Lehri and Rahul Vaidya.

In the upcoming episode, Nia Sharma gives her food to a child to taste. After eating the food, the child says, ‘The food is good, but you look like a ‘Chudail’.’ Not only this, he also commented on Nia and said, ‘You walk strangely.’ Hearing this, Rubina Dilaik burst out laughing.

At the same time, the child asks another question, ‘Mere papa ne bola tha ki show ki ladies unki wife hoti hai’. On this, Sudhesh Lehri jokingly says, ’Yes, mubarak ho.’ The entire set reverberates with laughter at this answer.

Viral social media sensation Abhinav Arora will also appear in this special episode. His style will add more tadka to the show.

It seems that this episode will be very interesting, because happiness is visible on the faces of all the contestants.

In this episode, we will see the mini version of Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik and Elvish Yadav, where they will be acting.

Laughter Chef viewers are very excited to watch this episode.

Don’t miss this weekend’s Summer Camp special episode!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more such fun-filled news.