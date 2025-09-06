Abhishek Kumar Finally Addresses Fallout Rumors With Samarth Jurel: “Humari Dosti Hai…”

Abhishek Kumar is basking in the success of his recently released song “Ni Tu Baar Baar,” where he collaborated with Isha Malviya again. Abhishek and Isha’s reunion has created a buzz on the internet, and fans couldn’t be happier. However, with their collaboration, rumors of Abhishek and Samarth’s fallout emerged. And these rumors were fueled after fans noticed Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel unfollowing each other on their Instagram handles, leading to speculations and assumptions. Now, finally, Abhishek addressed these rumors and broke his silence on the fallout with Samarth Jurel.

Abhishek Kumar broke the silence on rumors of fallout with Samarth Jurel in a recent interview with Viral Bhayani. He revealed that he and Samarth didn’t unfollow each other because they never followed each other.

Further talking about whether he and Samarth are still friends or not, Abhishek said, “Dosti hai, obviously hai dosti humari, usne (Samarth) mujhe birthday par wish bhi kiya tha.”

Continuing in the same vein, Abhishek revealed that his friendship with Samarth is good. However, he emphasized that apart from shoots, they talk very little, and this is the same with all the other artists. He explained, using Bharti’s name as an example, that even if he shares a great bond with her, it doesn’t mean he will always talk to her, because everyone has their own space.

Concluding his statement, Abhishek revealed that Samarth wished him on his birthday. They sometimes casually talk about new projects, and he even shared about going on Pati Patni Aur Panga.