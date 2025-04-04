EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh on being like an elder sister to Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel

Comedian Bharti Singh recently shared her thoughts on the success of Laughter Chefs and the response to its second season. She explained that the show thrives on spontaneity, with no scripted content guiding the humor. According to her, the unscripted nature of the show keeps it engaging, as real-time incidents create the most entertaining moments.

Addressing the audience’s reaction to the latest season, Bharti acknowledged that many viewers miss the original cast. She understands that people grew attached to the first season’s participants and naturally compare the two. However, she expressed hope that both seasons’ teams could come together in the future to create an even livelier experience.

Bharti also spoke about her connection with some of the new participants, including Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Elvish Yadav. She shared that she has taken on a supportive role for them, often being the person they turn to for advice or to share their experiences. She enjoys this dynamic and values the bond they have formed on set.

Additionally, she expressed happiness over Karan Kundra’s return to the show. She sees Abhishek, Samarth, and Elvish as close companions, comparing their camaraderie to that of siblings. Being in a position where they look up to her brings her a sense of joy and responsibility. She mentioned that she loved being the elder sister to them and they are like her lovely younger brothers.

Bharti’s perspective highlights the evolving nature of Laughter Chefs, showing that while changes bring challenges, they also create opportunities for new relationships and fresh dynamics.