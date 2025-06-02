Elvish Yadav On Prince Narula: “He Needs To Learn How To Accept Defeat”

Elvish Yadav is all over the internet as his gang member Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, lifted the Roadies Double Cross trophy, making his Roadies debut as Gang Leader even more special. However, before that, he became the talk of the town with the controversies surrounding him due to his ugly fight with Prince Narula. In a recent interview, the Youtuber opened up about the fellow gang leader and emphasized that Prince needs to learn to accept defeat.

In a fun chat with Podcaster Siddharth Kanan, the Roadies gang leader Elvish spilled beans about his experience from the show. However, when Siddharth asks Elvish about his view on people, saying that Prince is insecure about his progress. Elvish said, “No, commenting on someone like this, but if the neutral audience thinks that he is insecure, so he might be.”

Siddharth asked Elvish to share what he feels about Prince, and the YouTuber said, “My inner voice says that he needs to learn how to accept defeat, also how to take a joke. Many people learn, we are also learning, and everyone needs to learn, and you can say whatever you want, whether you say it insecurity, jealousy, or whatever.”

Elvish, on his controversy with Prince Narula, said that he doesn’t want to waste his time fighting online, posting stories, etc, because he has a lot of work, and if he utilizes his time on these things, he will never grow.