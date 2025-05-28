Prince Narula Marries Yuvika Chaudhary Officially after 7 Years!

Famous TV couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have now put a complete stop to the rumours about their marriage. Both of them have recently got their marriage officially registered, and have now legally become husband and wife.

Let us tell you that Prince and Yuvika got married in the year 2018 with traditional customs. But now after 7 years, both of them have registered the marriage and have made it legally confirmed. Yuvika shared this special moment with fans in one of her YouTube vlogs and told that now they are “officially married”.

Yuvika jokingly said that she and Prince had “kidnapped” their friends so that they could be witnesses in this registry wedding. The wedding registration took place in a simple ceremony at the marriage registrar’s office, with Yuvika’s brother and sister-in-law also participating as witnesses.

The funniest thing was that while Prince’s friends were signing the documents, they were more interested in snacks than the wedding. Yuvika’s sister-in-law also jokingly said, “Now brother-in-law is permanently trapped. The marriage should not be rejected in any way, so now he has trapped us.”

At the same time, Prince also jokingly said, “Tell everyone that brother is being forcibly married. See!” The tuning and funny style of both are clearly visible in the vlog.

Prince and Yuvika met in Bigg Boss season 9, where their love story started. After dating for some time, both got married on 12 October 2018. This year, in 2024, both welcomed their daughter Ekleen and have now become parents.

For some time now, there have been reports of their separation, especially when Yuvika was missing from Prince’s birthday and both of them took indirect digs at each other on social media. But after this, both of them shared pictures of Lohri celebrations together and made it clear that everything was fine between them.

In an interview, Yuvika also told that she does not pay much attention to these rumours, but Prince gets emotionally affected by these news. She said that she remained silent only because sometimes it is not necessary to give clarification.

Now with the wedding registry, Prince and Yuvika have proved to everyone that there is no problem in their relationship. People like this unique and simple registration video of theirs.

Prince and Yuvika have once again shown that real love never changes and now that love is officially forever.

Stay tuned for more updates on iwmbuzz.com.