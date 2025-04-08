Prince Narula’s Swanky New Black Gypsy Is Pure Beast – See Price & Pics!

Prince Narula is undoubtedly everyone’s favorite, but do you know what he loves? Well, many of you might have guessed it right, but for those who don’t know, the charismatic star is a true lover of motor vehicles. With a brand new black Gypsy the actor has expanded his collection of cars. With the new purchase, Prince is enjoying his smooth ride.

The Bigg Boss 9 winner bought his new baby Maruti Suzuki Gypsy in Punjab, and he has planned to bring it to Mumbai. Performing the puja and distributing sweets, he welcomed the new member of his family. Undoubtedly, Prince Narula is very happy with his new vehicle, and he dropped photos posing like a King on the black beauty. Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Adding new monster in my collection.”

Maruti Suzuki stopped producing Gypsy for civilians in 2019. Gypsy is a favorite among those who love motor vehicles. Maruti Suzuki produces Gypsy for the Indian Armed Forces and Police. The price of pre-owned Gypsy can vary from six to ten lakhs. The actor bought this car in April 2025.

The addition of Gypsy to his collection reflects Prince’s love for motor vehicles. Besides this, Prince has an Audi A4 and BMW in his car collection. In addition, he has Royal Enfield, Honda CBR, and Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ in his bike collection.