MTV Roadies XX: Prince Narula Reacts To Accusations of Him And Yuvika Chaudhary Taking Rs 20 Lakhs Bribe

MTV Roadies XX, renowned as one of the most exhilarating adventure reality shows, boasts a dedicated and passionate fanbase. As the auditions for the highly anticipated 20th season unfold, the show finds itself mired in an unprecedented scandal that has sent shockwaves through its community. A startling allegation has surfaced, with a contestant publicly claiming that Prince Narula, a prominent figure in the series, solicited a staggering Rs 20 lakh in exchange for a coveted position in the competition. This explosive accusation has not only raised eyebrows but has also sparked a whirlwind of controversy. The situation escalated further when Prince’s wife, the talented actress Yuvika Chaudhary, was unexpectedly pulled into the fray, adding an unexpected layer of drama to an already complicated affair. All of it started when the host Rannvijay Singha talked about a contestant file and stated about allegations that Prince Narula took money in return for confirmed spots in Roadies. But Prince was quick to talks about his own brother trying to crack the Roadies auditions for five years now, but not being successful.

Prince Narula stated: “Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene, aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai, please dekhna. Khud auditions de aur aaye.”

Contestant Dayali claimed that sho was told that Siwet Tomar had got in touch with Prince’s wife Yuvika, who had demanded a 20 lakh for the deal.

Hearing this, Prince lost his calm and said: “Dekho, mere tak baat hoti na, main kuch nahi bolta. But ab tumne meri wife ka naam liya hai!”

The audition episode of the show has really entered a storm where accusations have been thrown from all ends.