Rewind: Top TV News Of 2024, From Hina Khan Battling Cancer To Surbhi Jyoti’s Marriage And More

It’s time to say goodbye to 2024. Take a moment and rewind the top TV news highlights, including Hina Khan’s inspiring cancer battle, Surbhi Jyoti’s surprise wedding, and other major events that kept fans engaged throughout the year.

1) Hina Khan’s Cancer Battle

The top TV actress, on 28 June 2024, on her social media, announced being diagnosed with third stage breast cancer. The actress stayed strong and decided to win over her disease and she kept working amidst her cancer battle. The actress has been vocal about her struggles and diagnosis with her fans and motivating others too.

2) Sudhanshu Pandey Exits Anupamaa

The actor who played the role of Vanraj Shah in the show Anupamaa left the audience shocked with his sudden exit from the show in August 2024. The reason behind his exit is due to his issues with the makers and co-star Rupali Ganguly, according to Bollywood Life.

3) Rupali Ganguly’s Stepdaughter Esha Verma Makes Big Allegations About Her

In November, Ashwin Verma and Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma made several allegations about both of them in a long video on her social media. After Rupali filed a defamation case demanding 50 Cross in damages on Esha, she deleted the video and also made her account private.

4) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Producer Rajan Shahi Replaces Shehzada Dhami And Pratiksha Honmukhe

The ace producer Rajan Shahi made it to headlines after he fired actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe overnight, for which he received backlash. Recently, he replaced Alisha Parveen from Anupama overnight with Adrija Roy and the viral interview reveals that the producer removed these three and other actors due to their bad behavior.

5) Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shraddha Arya, Yuvika Chaudhary And Others Who Became Mothers In 2024

Actress Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka welcomed a baby girl on 22 October.

Kundali Bhagya fame Sana Sayyad welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on 9 October with her husband Imaad Shamsi.

Lovebirds Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula became parents for the first time, welcoming their first child, a baby girl, on 19 October.

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya with husband Rahul Nagal welcomed twins, a baby girl and a baby boy on 29 November this year.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was blessed with her first child, a baby boy with husband Shanawaz Shaikh, on 18 December this year.

6) Palak Sindhwani Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Palak Sindhwani, who rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show in September this year. The actress has her resignation in 2023, but the makers refuse to approve her resignation. Later in 2024, she left the show and accused the producer of allegedly exploiting her.

7) Kushal Tandon Confirms Relationship With Shivangi Joshi

In October, Kushal revealed that he is in love with Shivangi Joshi in an interview with TOI and said, “I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shadi aaj hi karwa de (My mother desperately wants to see me married, and if it’s upon her, then she might get me married today itself).”

8) Kundali Bhagya Goes Off Air After 7.5 Years

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer initially the Kundali Bhagya show on Zee TV by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, which went off air after seven and a half years of successful run on 6 December 2024.

9) Surbhi Jyoti And Surbhi Chandna Take Wedding Vows

Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sumit Suri on 27 October 2024 in Uttarakhand in the presence of her family and close friends.

Surbhi Chandna took wedding vows with her boyfriend Karan Sharma on 2 March 2024 in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur after 13 years of dating each other.

10) Daljeet Kaur’s Marriage Controversy

Daljeet married Nikhil Patel in 2023 and months after the marriage the actress made serious allegations on Nikhil and also revealed about her rumored girlfriend, Safeena Nazar. She blamed his girlfriend for their separation.

11) Kumkum Bhagya Actor Abhishek Malik Ends Relationship With Suhani Chaudhary

Abhishek Malik, who rose to fame with Kumkum Bhagya, parted ways with his wife Suhani Chaudhary after almost 2.5 years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in 2021.

12) Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17

On 28 January 2024, Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, creating history.