Amidst Separation Rumors, Prince Narula Shares Family Photo With Yuvika Chaudhary & Daughter

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who were once all over the web due to their PDA moments, soon after the birth of their first child, created a buzz with separation rumors. Their cryptic posts on social media hinted that things were not going well between the two. Amidst these rumors, Prince today shared a couple of photos with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary and daughter Ikleen, celebrating Lohri.

Prince Narula dropped some adorable family pictures with wife Yuvika Chaudhary and daughter Ikleen, crashing all the separation rumors, proving true love can pass through the biggest hurdles of life. The opening frame itself says the happiness the duo share. Celebrating the festival, Prince posed with his wife and daughter. The actor embraced fatherhood, holding his Ikleen in his arms, and Yuvika offered chikki, laddoo and other farsan to her baby. This picture is going viral on the internet, serving ‘family’ goals.

Yuvika wore a traditional red salwar suit with a red and orange dupatta. The diamond embellished earrings and maan tika rounded out her appearance. Prince looked dashing in a white kurta with denim, but the little Ikleen stole the attention in a pretty orange sharara set. Though the couple showed their princess’ face, the little hands and feet left us in awe. Throughout the photos, this cute little family proved that love always wins. And the caption says it all, “Humari first Lodhi (with red hearts) Family.”