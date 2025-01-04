Prince Narula Extends Support To Rajat Dalal, Shalin Bhanot Requests Fans To Stop Eisha Singh’s Character Assassination

Bigg Boss 18 is making a buzz around the internet after the family week. One topic has become the talk of the town, and that’s character assassination, whether about Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, or Eisha Singh. As the finale is just two weeks away, ex-Bigg Boss contestants extend their support for their favorite, from Prince Narula supporting Rajat Dalal to Shalin Bhanot taking a stand for Eisha Singh.

Prince Narula took to his Instagram story and shared the clip of Rajat Dalal’s heartfelt confession in front of his mother during the family week. Extending his support, the actor in his story wrote, “Full support hai tujhe @rajat_9629 jo gusse wale hote hai dil k saaf hote hai.”

On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot addressed everybody talking about Eisha Singh making a fake love angle with Avinash Mishra for the game show, even though she has a relationship with Shalin outside the house. In his video on Instagram, Shalin revealed that people are talking a lot and making different statements, but one thing he wants to say is that until people are talking about her, that’s okay to him, but dragging a girl’s name and defaming and character assassinating is not. In his caption, Shalin requested his fans to stop Eisha Singh’s character assassination, extending his support, “A girl’s character assassination is not okay! Let’s stop this.”

