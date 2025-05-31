Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra’s Post: ‘Some di*kheads need to move on from a show’

‘Bigg Boss 18’ popular contestants Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have recently used such harsh words in their social media stories, which has created a stir on the internet. Although both have not named anyone, but users are seeing these posts pointing towards Kashish Kapoor and Rajat Dalal.

Esha Singh wrote in her Instagram story:

“It’s high time some di*kheads need to move on from a show.

Instead of clinging to the past like it’s all you’ve got, maybe try focusing on your own life for once do something useful, build a future that isn’t stuck in reruns.

The obsession is embarrassing. I get that it’s hard, but seriously, give it a rest. At least try.”

Various speculations are being made on social media about his statement. People believe that this target could be Kashish Kapoor, whose recent fight with Avinash in Bigg Boss and calling him a ‘womanizer’ was in the news.

At the same time, Avinash Mishra also wrote in his Insta story:

“Some dumb heads are still not over BB

I understand taking my name will generate views

Bola tha “AVINASH MISHRA zindagi bhar naam nahi bhoologe”

Anyway mere naam le k ghar chal raha hai

Khush raho

#AvinashMishra”

This statement also says a lot. No one’s name has been taken in this too, but regarding the line “mere naam le k ghar chal raha hai”, fans believe that it could be a hint towards Kashish and Rajat.

Bigg Boss 18 saw a big fight between Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra, in which Kashish accused Avinash of being a “womaniser” and said that they wanted to create a “romantic angle” in the show. Eisha Singh took Avinash’s side in this debate. Later, Kashish’s mother also made statements against Avinash and Salman Khan also reprimanded her.

Since then, these four names have been in constant discussion on social media, and now this post of Esha and Avinash is giving rise to a new controversy.

Although no one was named, but looking at the choice of words and timing, people are guessing that this post is related to the same old controversy.

Now it remains to be seen whether Kashish Kapoor or Rajat Dalal respond to this. But one thing is for sure, Bigg Boss is over and the drama is not over!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz for more such entertainment news!