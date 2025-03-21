Reem Shaikh Or Eisha Singh: Whose Korean-style Top & Skirt Glam Is Stunning?

Korean fashion has been creating buzz all over the internet recently. Just like the K-drama fever, people are in love with Korean fashion, and now our own TV diva, Reem Shaikh, has embraced the trend, looking like an absolute heartthrob with her cute and subtle look. She stepped into a Korean-style top and skirt, setting goals for fans. Her new look recalled Bigg Boss 18 finalist Eisha Singh‘s look, where she rocked a similar kind of attire. Let’s check out who looked stunning in the Korean fit.

Reem picked a gray and white Korean-style top and skirt. The three-piece attire has a white inner top teamed with an asymmetric mini skirt featuring cute pockets and chic buttons. However, it was her cropped jacket that added an oh-so-wow touch with the cute bow made with the scarf. The rich fabric with a checkered pattern effortlessly blended sophistication with style.

On the other hand, earlier, Eisha Singh stepped into a beautiful pinkish lavender top and skirt, including a cropped blazer with a jaw-dropping neckline, adding a bossy vibe. She teamed it with a matching skirt with cute pockets. The mini skirt looked playful with the ruffle details around the edges. With the pink glam, she looked like a Barbie, combining grace with bossy style.

When comparing Reem Shaikh and Eisha Singh’s similar Korean-style tops and skirts, it is difficult to name one who looked stunning with their style because both did a great job. One looked cute and pretty, while the other flaunted her bossy style with beauty.