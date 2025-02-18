FWICE President Criticizes Elvish Yadav’s Offensive Comment, Demands His Exit From Laughter Chef Season 2

Elvish Yadav once again landed in controversy due to his offensive comment on Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. Criticizing his remarks, FWICE President BN Tiwari has now taken a firm stand. He demanded the Youtuber’s exit from the television reality show Laughter Chefs Season 2, highlighting his controversial past and the potential effect on the youth.

Writing a letter to the Colors (Viacom 18) channel, the President condemned Elvish Yadav’s promotion, emphasizing his recent remark on Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang: “As you are well aware that Elvish Yadav has passed racial comments against contestant of Big Boss 18 Ms. Chum Darang and he has been widely scrolled on the social media platforms.”

Tiwari also highlighted Elvish’s controversial past, with several cases being registered under his name, including the snake venom case. He further elaborated that the YouTuber’s actions may potentially affect the youth negatively- “He has been largely followed by the youth of our nation, and he is highly influencing the youth to get indulged into such illegal activities.”

Lastly, BN Tiwari demanded Elvish Yadav’s exit from the show Laughter Chefs Season 2. He wrote, “We strongly condemn all his acts against the nation and our youth. We strongly object that Viacom 18 Media Private Limited (Colors Channel) is promoting Elvish Yadav, and we request you to please discontinue your association with Elvish Yadav for the better interest of society and our nation with immediate effect.”

With this letter, Elvish Yadav’s appearance on Laughter Chefs has become the talk of the town. And all eyes are on the showrunners, waiting to see whether they will agree with the demand to continue to show Elvish in the current season.