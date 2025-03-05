Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Chahat Pandey Buys An Expensive New Car For Mother, Check Price

Chahat Pandey, who recently appeared in Bigg Boss 18 as a contestant, won millions of hearts with her desi style, grounded personality, and flawless beauty. Besides that, the actress’ unbound love for her mother often becomes the talk of the town. And this time, the diva surprised her mother with a brand new, expensive car. Let’s have a look below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chahat shared a video showcasing a glimpse of her new car while she arrived at the showroom to take it home. The video starts with the Seth Kia team taking Chahat and her mother in their car in her hometown of Jabalpur. As she arrived at the showroom, the team welcomed her with a grand celebration.

View Instagram Post 1: Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Chahat Pandey Buys An Expensive New Car For Mother, Check Price

The actress then performed aarti of the car and made swatik in the front. For those wondering which car the actress bought, it is KIA Carens. The expensive car starts at 13 lakhs and goes up to 23.78 lakhs. She cut the cake and fed her mother. The mother-daughter duo posed together with the new cast key. However, Chahat’s gesture of keeping her at her mother’s feet always wins hearts. Lastly, she thanked the team for the welcome and cooperation.

However, in her caption the actress revealed that it was her dream and she is grateful to be able to complete it saying, “A dream come true—gifting my mother a new car, the least I can do for the woman who has given me everything. Feeling truly blessed to share this moment with her. A big thank you to the Kia showroom staff for the warm and grand welcome—it made this day even more special! @seth.kia. Grateful for all the love and support always.”

Chahat wore a simple white see-through kurta with matching pajamas. Her simple hairstyle, minimal makeup, precious accessory, and beautiful smile made her look adorable.