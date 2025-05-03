Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose Credits Her Mother for Unwavering Support During Tough Times

This Mother’s Day, actress Edin Rose, who gained widespread recognition after her stint on Bigg Boss 18, opens up about the woman who shaped her world: her mother. Now set to take on an exciting new challenge in the South Indian film industry, Edin will be seen in a significant role in Love Insurance Kompany, a highly anticipated pan-India film by Nayanthara’s production house. In a heartfelt conversation, she shares cherished memories, valuable life lessons, and the special bond she shares with the most important woman.

A Bond Beyond Words

When asked to describe her relationship with her mother in just one word, Edin calls it surreal, “My relationship with my mom is surreal and pure. It’s not just about the love but the deep understanding we share. Every time we talk or even sit in silence, this unspoken bond feels incredibly special. No matter what life throws my way, I always know I can count on her, and that feeling is irreplaceable.”

Strength in Independence

Among the many life lessons passed down from her mother, one stands tall: independence. Edin shares, “The most valuable lesson my mom taught me is the importance of independence. She raised me with the belief that I should never depend on anyone, not even a future partner. She emphasized being strong enough to stand on my own two feet, chase my dreams, and care for myself before making big decisions. This lesson has stayed with me and is something I carry every day. For me, independence isn’t just about finances; it’s about having the strength to face challenges and trust myself.”

The Discipline She Admires

While Edin has carved her own identity in the world, there’s one trait of her mother that she continues to admire deeply: “One quality of my mom that I truly admire is her punctuality and discipline. She’s always been so organized and efficient with everything she does. While I also work hard, I sometimes struggle with being as disciplined and punctual as she is. Her ability to manage everything so well is something I aspire to. If I could be half as disciplined as she is, I’d feel like I’ve truly succeeded.”

An Emotional Anchor

In an industry full of highs and lows, Edin credits her mother as her emotional anchor, saying, “My mom has always been there for me, especially when times get tough. Whenever I’ve faced challenges in my career, she has been my constant support. She consoles me and gives me perspective, reminding me to keep pushing forward. Her belief in me has been the driving force behind my resilience. Whenever I feel stuck or unsure, she helps me see the bigger picture and gives me the strength to keep going.”

A Memory That Still Warms Her Heart Of all the memories Edin holds dear, one from childhood still brings a smile to her face.

“One memory I will always cherish is when my mom used to hand-feed me food with bones. I never knew how to eat anything with bones; she would patiently remove them and feed me. Her care and love during those moments made me feel safe and loved. It’s a simple memory but one of my childhood’s most comforting and beautiful moments. I still long for that sense of warmth.”

This Mother’s Day, Edin Rose reminds us that while fame and success may shine bright, a mother’s quiet strength and love truly light the way.