Rajat Dalal on Karan Veer Mehra, moving on from ‘Bigg Boss 18’ & ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Rajat Dalal recently shared his thoughts on his journey in Bigg Boss 18 and addressed the ongoing India’s Got Latent controversy.

Speaking about his experience on the reality show, Dalal stated that understanding one’s value comes before external recognition. He recalled entering the house with a clear awareness of how he would be perceived and acknowledged the overwhelming support he has received since. Reflecting on the competition’s outcome, he emphasized that Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner, while he finished in third place. Dalal made it clear that he was not dwelling on phrases like “winning hearts” and was instead focused on moving forward. He acknowledged that each contestant, including Mehra and Vivian Dsena, would now continue on their respective paths, and he was determined to improve his own journey.

Dalal also addressed the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. Speaking about Samay Raina, he described him as a good person and someone he personally knew well. He credited Raina for holding him accountable for his mistakes and supporting him like a brother. However, he expressed concern over the normalization of offensive language, noting that some people encourage it without understanding its implications.

Commenting on Ranveer Allahbadia’s statements, Dalal pointed out that the podcaster had repeated remarks originally made by someone else in a different context. Given Allahbadia’s experience in hosting conversations, Dalal believed he should have been more mindful of his words.

Dalal’s remarks indicate his focus on personal growth while also addressing broader issues in the entertainment industry.