Chum Darang blows kisses to Karan Veer Mehra during her walk at Lakme Fashion Week

At the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, former Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang made an appearance on the runway, drawing significant attention. She walked with poise, showcasing her confidence as she participated in the fashion event. However, it was an off-the-ramp moment that sparked excitement among the audience.

Among those attending the event was Bigg Boss 18 winner and Chum’s rumored beau, Karan Veer Mehra, who was seen seated next to director-choreographer Farah Khan. His presence did not go unnoticed, especially when Chum acknowledged him with a gesture during her walk. As she reached the end of the ramp, she directed a kiss toward Karanveer and Farah, who were seen smiling and capturing the moment on their phones.

Once she completed her runway walk, Chum took her seat and once again directed a flying kiss toward Karanveer, reinforcing the bond that fans have affectionately named ChumVeer. This lighthearted moment quickly became a talking point, with admirers of the duo reacting warmly on social media.

Fans of the two have closely followed their dynamic since their time on Bigg Boss, and their interactions continue to generate interest. The audience at the event couldn’t help but cheer for this unexpected exchange, adding an extra layer of charm to the evening.

With Chum making her presence felt on the fashion runway and Karanveer showing his support from the audience, the moment was one that their followers won’t forget anytime soon. Their bond, evident through small gestures, continues to be appreciated by those who have supported them throughout their journey.