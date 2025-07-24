Exclusive: Chum Darang Reflects On Appearance-Based Criticism – “It Was Very Difficult”

Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang, who is known for her appearances in projects like Khauf, Badhaai Do, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more, is also an activist. She has talked about women empowerment, environmental conservation, and addressed racist discrimination in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, reflecting on facing appearance-based criticism.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Komal Vishwakarma, when the interviewer asked Chum Darang if she has ever become a victim of criticism regarding her body, color, or appearance, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant said she has faced criticism for her body, face, and career in the initial days.

Chum said, “Skin Yes, Body Yes, career shuru shuru me yes, but now everybody, abhi abhi CM spoke about me and my career. CM of Arunachal. Yes, so yeah, hurdles will always be there, but the end part, if you succeed, if you achieve, the end part will be very beautiful.”

Further, Chum said, “So yeah, body, I was. I used to be super thin, and I used to take medicines to gain, and they used to call me names. So it was very difficult growing up when I was a kid no, when I was younger, it was very difficult because uh my body type was different, and I’ve come back after entering big boss house. I have retained my body.”

