NCW issues summons for Elvish Yadav for ‘racist’ remarks against Chum Darang

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav over remarks directed at actor and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. According to a News18 report, he has been asked to appear on February 17.

The NCW’s intervention follows derogatory comments made by Elvish on his podcast, where he mocked Chum’s name and ethnicity. His statements drew sharp criticism on social media. He also took a dig at her role in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, making dismissive remarks while discussing her work.

His comments sparked backlash, with many calling out the remarks as inappropriate. The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) strongly condemned his statements. PTI reports that APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam, in a letter to the NCW, described the remarks as offensive not just to Chum but to women from Northeast India in general. The commission urged authorities to take necessary action against Elvish.

Chum Darang also reacted to the controversy. Without naming Elvish, she shared a post criticizing the incident. She emphasized that making fun of someone’s name and background is not humor and that achievements should not be dismissed as mere jokes. She highlighted the importance of distinguishing between humor and hate.

Following public criticism, Elvish responded in a vlog, initially downplaying the issue. He claimed to have reviewed his remarks and later removed the content, stating he did not want negativity. However, he did not offer a direct apology, leading to further discussions on the impact of his words.

With growing calls for accountability, the upcoming NCW hearing will determine possible consequences for Elvish’s remarks.