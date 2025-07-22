Elvish Yadav Fans Troll Divyanka Tripathi—Her Response Is Pure Grace

Even when intentions are pure and mistakes unintentional, public figures often find themselves at the receiving end of intense online hatred.

Much of this vitriol stems not from the incident itself, but from the insecurities of fans who perceive even the smallest slight as a personal affront. But in the midst of social media toxicity, figures like Divyanka Tripathi emerge as a voice of grace.

Recently, popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi found herself being trolled by fans of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav. The incident occurred on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs 2, where, during introductions, Divyanka mistakenly addressed Elvish as fellow contestant Samarth Jurel. The light-hearted moment drew laughter from co-stars like Aly Goni and Krushna Abhishek, and Divyanka herself immediately realised the error, apologised, and even jokingly suggested the producers edit the clip out to avoid any fan backlash.

However, what followed was far from humorous. A wave of Elvish Yadav’s fans took to social media to troll the actress, bombarding her with unnecessary hate and disrespect. Many accused her of deliberately insulting their idol — a claim clearly baseless given the context and her quick acknowledgment of the slip-up.

On Monday, July 21, Divyanka decided it was time to address the hate. In a sharp yet composed comment under one of her Instagram posts, she wrote:

“I want to thank genuine Elvish fans for being nice. True fans, first keep their idol’s respect in mind. Double thanks to the trollers for increasing my engagement.”

She didn’t stop there. In a perfect blend of wit and inner strength, she added:

“My inner systumm automatically bounces back your foul language to you and your family. Karma! Those being nice shall always be blessed…says my core divinity!”

With her response, Divyanka called out the vitriol and gave a lesson on what she calls digital dignity. She stands up for herself, never once sinking into bitterness, retorts with grace and power, and somehow reminds quite a few fans to actually lead with respect and not aggression.

In the days when celebrity culture is an industry of impulsive cancelling and over-reactions, Divyanka Tripathi has been allowed to prove that genuity, humbleness, and self-worth still stand tall against the noise. The thousand voices can emanate over a slip of the tongue, but it takes just one, calm and grounded, to rise above and voice what needs to be said.