Chum Darang slams Elvish Yadav’s racism attack; latter apologises

Actress and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang has spoken out against controversial remarks made by YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. His comments, which many deemed offensive and inappropriate, sparked widespread debate on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Chum voiced her disapproval, emphasizing that mocking someone’s identity or work should not be dismissed as humor. She stated, “Disrespecting someone’s identity & name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate.” She also expressed disappointment over the lack of respect shown towards Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in which she played a role.

Beyond addressing her own experience, Chum highlighted the broader issue of racism, particularly discrimination faced by Northeastern communities. She urged people to stand against such behavior, writing, “To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism, I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality.” She reinforced her message with hashtags like #NoRoomForRacism and #NotOkayWithRacism.

The controversy started after a podcast clip featuring Elvish Yadav and Rajat Dalal surfaced online. In the video, Elvish made derogatory remarks about Chum’s name and performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. His comments drew heavy backlash, with many accusing him of racism and insensitivity.

Following the criticism, Elvish addressed the issue in a vlog, offering an apology and confirming that the controversial segment had been removed from the podcast. However, the debate surrounding the incident has continued, with discussions about casual racism and accountability in public discourse gaining momentum.