Chum Darang Turns Up Heat In Oversized Denim Shirt – See Bold Photos

Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang is basking in the glory of her successful stint, impressing the viewers with her fierce, bold, fiery, and tough personality. Recently, she stole the show with her stunning walk at the Lakme Fashion Week. And this time, her latest bold and fearless photoshoot has set the internet on fire.

Chum ditched bottoms for captivating look features an oversized denim shirt, creating a bold statement. However, the undone upper buttons added an extra dose of fun to the relaxed look. She folded her sleeves, making it comfortable, adding sophistication. However, her toned long legs looked oh-so-hot.

But wait that’s not all! Chum opted for open hairstyle with beautiful curls adding playful vibes. The blue eye shadow made her look dramatic while her pink cheeks looked cute and the nude pink lips complemented her funky style. Posing in the silent and silhouette backdrop, the actress flaunted her jaw-dropping jawlines, stunning figure and allure.

However, the hold photos showcased her daring and unapologetically bold side as she dropped one side of her shirt, looking absolutely breathtaking. With her expressions and pose, Chum made every picture scream attention.

As soon as the actress shared the photos, rumored boyfriend Karanveer Mehra wrote, “Bizzzzi B (with a heart popping out emoji).” while good friend Digvijay Rathee dropped fire emojis.

A user said, “chummie is here to take my monday blues away before monday.” The second wrote, “As karan says : chum on fire.”