Meet The Confirmed & Expected Contestants Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Chum Darang To Elvish Yadav

The Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is creating buzz all over the internet for its upcoming season 15. As the anticipation builds, fans are curious and wondering who the celebrities are expected to be participating in this season. So, we have gathered all the confirmed contestants as well as the expected full list below.

According to Journalist Vickey Lalwani, social media sensation and Bollywood stars’ best friend Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has signed the contract and will participate in the thriller show. In addition, as per the media reports, Baseer Ali, who last appeared in the show Kundali Bhagya, has also been confirmed. However, an official announcement has yet to be made about both confirmed contestants.

The 15th season seems packed with A-list stars, as the next two names are everyone’s favorite—Bigg Boss contestants Avinash Mishra and Isha Malviya. If rumors are to be believed, Avinash and Isha are almost confirmed. Not only that but Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang is also likely to participate in the show. The makers have approached her, and it seems she is ready to take this opportunity.

The surprise is yet to be revealed, as we have some big names that fans have been waiting for. According to reports, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Karan Kundrra, Golki Joshi, Elvish Yadav, and Kushal Ahuja are most likely to appear in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The show’s shooting is likely to start in May 2025, and it might premiere in June or July 2025.