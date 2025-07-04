Munawar Faruqui Breaks Silence: From Meeting Irritating People On Bigg Boss To Marriage Twist

Farah Khan invites others and sometimes visits her industry friends’ houses for a short chat session while preparing a delicious meal with the celebrity, and this time she welcomed Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. The comedian broke silence, revealing many secrets from meeting irritating people on Bigg Boss to his sudden marriage twist.

In a candid chat with Farah, the comedian Munawar shares interesting details about himself. When Farah asked the comedian where he met the most irritating people – in Bigg Boss or Lock Upp. Munawar quickly shared that he met most irritating people on Bigg Boss.

Farah praised Munawar and shared that one month before entering Bigg Boss’s house, he told her that he would win and he did win the show. Also, the filmmaker highlighted his grounded nature as he still lives in Dongri and stays in touch with the people he has been with.

However, Farah quickly mentioned Munawar’s marriage twist, highlighting that there was someone, and someone else loved him, and he got married to someone else only.

Revealing the true story, Munawar said that his marriage was fixed just one month before marriage. And he shared that people misunderstand, and he cannot clarify everyone, but through this conversation he has now clarified.

Sharing his marriage story, Munawar revealed that Mikael, Munawar’s son who came to live with him after Munawar’s Bigg Boss victory, and when the time came for Mikael to go back with his sister, his son became clingy and more than him, Munawar needed him to stay. So Munawar met Mehzabeen Abul Rehman, whose situation was similar to his as she is the mother of a ten-year-old girl, and so he proposed to her for marriage. And like this way, he took his marriage decision. Also, Munawar thought about this the whole night, and he was determined that he wanted Mikael to be with him, so he took that decision.

Munawar Faruqui tied the knot with makeup artist Mehzabeen Abul Rehman in May 2024.