“Films Will Always Be First Love, Par Paisa Real Estate Se Aata Hai”: Farah Khan’s Fun Banter With Jackky Bhagnani Goes Viral

Farah Khan’s latest vlog is going viral on social media. In it, she is seen touring the luxurious home of producer Jackky Bhagnani and his wife, Rakul Preet Singh. The video is not just a house tour but is full of witty conversations, funny anecdotes, and glimpses of the family’s struggle.

After the fifth minute of the video, Farah is shocked to see Jackky’s luxury kitchen and jokingly says, “I also want to become a producer!” Jackky promptly replies, “I don’t want to become a producer… do real estate first! Earlier there were 10 floors; when I became a producer, only 5 remained!” There is a truth hidden in this funny exchange: film production is not as stable as it looks glamorous.

Farah further asks how Jackky has earned so much money, from films or real estate? Jackie smilingly replies, “Films will always be first love, but…” The hint is clear that the Bhagnani family’s real income has come from real estate.

Another interesting thing that comes to light in the video is Jackky and Rakul’s apartment in the Pooja Casa building, many floors of which are in the name of the Bhagnani family. According to a Hindustan Times report, Shah Rukh Khan has recently rented two duplex apartments in the same building due to renovating his bungalow ‘Mannat’. During this time, Shah Rukh is paying a rent of 25.15 lakh per month, and he has taken these houses on a lease of two to three years.

Talking about films, Farah openly admitted that the failure of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was a big shock for Jackky and his family. He said, “That was a big one, ya. People get destroyed. Vashu ji deserves a hat’s off for you to keep going.” Jackky recalled the struggles of his father, Vashu Bhagnani, “Our training came from him. He used to sell sarees on the footpath. I haven’t seen that time, but even during ‘Om Jai Jagdish’ I have seen him start from zero.” Jackky also said that his father stood up again after falling apart many times, and this spirit gives him the strength to move forward.

This vlog is not just a celebrity home tour but a real story of dreams, struggle, and success. Jackky’s humility and family roots make this conversation even more special.

