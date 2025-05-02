Shah Rukh Khan On Shooting With Farah Khan’s Cook: “Mera Kya Time Chal Raha Hai…”

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood. With his charisma, talent, and performance on screen, he has not only earned massive amounts of money but has also become everyone’s favorite. Undoubtedly, it’s a great opportunity for anyone working with him. However, filmmaker and director Farah Khan shared about a funny incident when Shah Rukh Khan worked with her cook.

In a recent vlog, Farah arrived at the house of her close friends Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur with her cook, Dilip. Usually, Farah invites celebrities to her house, and they enjoy a delicious meal by cooking together. However, she arrived at her close friend’s house as a guest this time. Amidst the candid conversation between friends, Farah recalled the moment and revealed that Dilip had shot an ad with Shah Rukh Khan.

Farah revealed that Dilip shot a Myntra ad with Shah Rukh Khan, which left Mini and Kabir shocked. Sharing this, she said, “He (Dilip) called me ki aap mujhe aake sikhao. So, Shah Rukh is telling me, ‘Dekh mera time kya chal raha hai mai tere cook ke sath shoot ker raha hu’.” On this, Farah (sarcastically) replied, “As I said, tera chod mera time dekh tereko chod ke usko direct ker rahi hu”.

Farah Khan shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo has collaborated on projects like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year. On the other hand, the film director shares a great bond with her cook, Dilip, who also makes her vlogs interesting.