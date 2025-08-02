Family Pride: Gauri and Suhana Khan Celebrate SRK’s National Award Win

Shah Rukh Khan has achieved a new milestone in his illustrious career by winning his first National Award for his remarkable performance in Jawan. The announcement has sparked celebrations within his family, with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan sharing their heartfelt congratulations on social media.

Gauri Khan took to Instagram to express her pride, posting a picture alongside Shah Rukh Khan and fellow industry stalwarts Rani Mukherjee and Karan Johar. She wrote, “Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts ❤️ When talent meets goodness, magic happens – So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever! 💕” Her words encapsulate the joy and pride not only for Shah Rukh’s achievement but also for the collective success of their close circle.

Suhana Khan joined the celebrations by posting a nostalgic picture with her father, recalling cherished memories. She penned a touching note that read, “From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, No one tells them like you. Congratulations, love you the most SRK.” Her heartfelt message highlights the deep bond they share and the admiration she holds for her father’s storytelling artistry.

As Shah Rukh Khan savors this well-deserved recognition, his family’s joyful reactions serve as a testament to the love and pride that surrounds him during this significant moment in his career.