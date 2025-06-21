Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Denies Mannat Renovation Complaint Rumours

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious bungalow Mannat located in Bandra, Mumbai is once again in the news. Recently, a social activist Santosh Daundkar had filed a complaint with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Forest Department regarding the renovation going on in this bungalow. He alleged that construction work is going on in Mannat without permission and many rules have been violated.

After the complaint, a joint team of BMC and Forest Department inspected Mannat. It was told that Mannat has an old heritage building Villa Vienna and a new multi-story annex is built with it, in which renovation work is going on at this time. An investigation was conducted regarding this.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his family are currently staying outside Mannat at Pooja Casa in Pali Hill, a four-storey property owned by filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani.

During the inspection, Shah Rukh’s staff cooperated with the officials and assured them that all the necessary documents and permits related to the renovation will be submitted on time. Talking to the media in this matter, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani said, “There is no complaint. All the work is being done completely under the rules and guidelines.”

However, a forest department official said that he had received a complaint, after which the inspection was done.

This complaint gained more seriousness when former IPS officer YP Singh also made allegations. He claimed that the annexe of Mannat was constructed in 2005 by ignoring the Urban Land Ceiling Act. According to him, earlier 12 small flats were approved on this property, which were later combined to make a big and luxurious bungalow. He accused civic officials of collusion and demanded that the original layout of the property be re-implemented.

Mannat has been Shah Rukh Khan’s residence since the early 2000s and has become a famous landmark of Mumbai’s Bandstand area.

