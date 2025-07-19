Shah Rukh Khan Suffers Injury On Sets Of ‘King’, Advised One-Month Rest: Shoot Pushed To September

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is once again in the headlines for his upcoming mega project, King. This time, the reason is not the shooting of the film but an unfortunate accident. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan suffered a serious injury on the sets of the film, due to which doctors have advised him to rest for about a month.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting an intense action scene at Golden Tobacco Studio in Mumbai when this accident happened. However, the team has not yet shared any official information about how serious the injury was or how it happened. It is being said that this is a muscular injury, and there is no need for major surgery.

Soon after this incident, Shahrukh left for America with his medical team, where he got treatment from experts. The relief is that the injury is not serious, but as a precaution, he has been advised to rest for a month.

Due to Shah Rukh’s recovery, the shooting of the film King has been stopped for the time being. According to reports, the shooting will resume in September or October 2025. Earlier, the shooting was going to go on until the end of July.

‘King’ is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who has given blockbusters like Pathaan, War, and Bang Bang. This film will be released in the year 2026, and there is tremendous enthusiasm among the audience about it.

The film will feature a very strong star cast. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, stars like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are part of this mega-project.

The biggest feature is that Shah Rukh will also be seen in this film along with his daughter Suhana Khan, who debuted with The Archies in 2023. Suhana will share the screen with her father in this film, which will be a special experience for the audience.

The film’s story has not yet been fully revealed, but according to sources, it will depict the dangerous and emotional journey of a mentor and his disciple. It will have a tremendous mix of action, drama, and emotions.

SRK’s fans will definitely be a little disappointed with this news, but it is a relief that the injury is not serious. SRK’s passion and professionalism are an example in the industry, and he is expected to recover soon and return to shooting.

