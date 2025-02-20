Farah Khan faces backlash for calling Holi the festival of ‘chhapris’

Farah Khan has once again sparked controversy with her remarks on Celebrity MasterChef. After making waves with her comments about Udit Narayan, she has now drawn criticism for her statement about Holi.

During a recent episode, while reviewing a contestant’s dish, Farah was heard commenting that Holi is the preferred festival of “chhapri” boys. The clip quickly gained attention online, leading to strong reactions from social media users.

Several people took offense to her words, accusing her of disrespecting the festival. Some social media users called for an apology, claiming that Bollywood often targets Hindu festivals. One user expressed disappointment, saying that as a public figure, she should be more mindful of her statements. Another highlighted that addressing contestant Gaurav Khanna in such a manner was inappropriate.

However, there were also those who defended Farah’s perspective. Some pointed out that incidents of harassment and misbehavior during Holi have been reported frequently, making her remark relevant in that context. Others argued that her words should be taken in the right spirit rather than as an attack on the festival itself.

This isn’t the first time Farah’s comments have stirred debate. Her recent remark about Udit Narayan had also made headlines. While the debate over her statement continues, the incident has once again ignited discussions about public figures and their responsibility in making sensitive remarks.