EXCLUSIVE: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Gaurav Khanna & Kabita Singh on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ & more

When I got a call for the show, I actually thought it was hosting but they said nope, that is what Farah Khan is doing; you will be a contestant – Gaurav Khanna.

Celebrity MasterChef is currently rolling and buzzing on Sony TV where some of the most loved small screen actors are a part of the show, trying to showcase their culinary skills and wow the judges, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna along with Farah Khan.

On that note, three contestants, actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, actor Gaurav Khanna and YouTuber Kabita Singh sat down for an exclusive conversation talking about their reason to do the show, how did it happen and much more.

Q. How excited are you about the show?

Dipika Kakkar: I feel excited and nervous at the same time. It is a new journey as Celebrity MasterChef Season 1 is coming for the first time.

Q. Dipika, was it always a yes or did you have second thoughts about it?

Dipika: No, absolutely not. There were no secret thoughts ever. I have been the hugest fan of the show, MasterChef for the longest time. And when I got a call for this, I was immediately drawn to it saying yes, why not!

Q. Gaurav, what about you?

Gaurav: I am really happy that I am a part of this show because as Dipika said, it is happening for the first time in India, and I am a part of it. I would say that I do know how to cook food here and there, enough to survive but the level of Celebrity MasterChef is different which has led us to be a part of workshops and trainings, which I will always cherish throughout my life.

When it comes to me about saying yes, when I got a call for the show, I actually thought it was hosting but they said nope, that is what Farah Khan is doing; you will be a contestant. I am very happy that I said yes, and here I am.

Q. Kabita, what about you?

Kabita: The ones who cook food and watch things, for them to see MasterChef is a regularity when it comes as a show. When I used to see the show while making food, I used to feel wowed and curious as well – looking at the plating, the presentation and much more. Since the last 10 years, I have been running a YouTube channel and hence it did occur as a thought of whether I should go or not when I got a call from MasterChef. But I believed I should because I want to learn things now. So far in my career, I have taught, now I want to learn how to be better, so here I am.

Watch the full interview below-

Interviewed by Sweta Gupta.