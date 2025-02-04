Hina Khan Gives Health Update, Talks About Regrowth Of Eyebrows & Lashes

TV actress Hina Khan last year in June 2024 revealed about being diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer. Since then, the actress has been sharing insights from her personal life to inspire others to fight back with challenges in life. Her journey throughout these months on the road to recovery has been amazing, and recently, she revealed her health during the chat session with Farah Khan.

Hina Khan arrived at filmmaker Farah Khan‘s home for a special YouTube video. The filmmaker welcomed the actress and asked about her recovery. Hina revealed the regrowth of her lashes and eyebrows. On October 14, 2024, Hina shared photos of her single eyelash and shedded eyebrow, sharing her challenging battle. But the actress is recovering fast, and we are happy to hear this.

Farah complimented Hina’s strength and beauty. She revealed seeing her in Bigg Boss, which assured her that she was fine. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed that she appeared at Bigg Boss 18 just before her surgery. Farah asked Hina about the cancer, and the actress revealed that she didn’t stop shooting, but after she completed it, the actress found out that it was serious.

Further, Farah asked Hina what she likes to do now that she is not working. Hina revealed, “No, but now I’m all set. My radiations will finish in a couple of days, and ya because a few are left, and after that, I’m ready to take up new work.”

Lastly, Farah Khan and Hina Khan enjoyed Lotus Stem Yakhni with pulao and other things.