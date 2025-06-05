Farah Khan Wins Hearts; Takes Cook Dilip To International Trip

Bollywood’s well-known director and choreographer Farah Khan was once again seen in her familiar humour and heartfelt style. Recently Farah was spotted with her cook Dilip at Mumbai airport, and what happened during this time won everyone’s heart.

As Farah Khan headed towards the airport, her cook Dilip surprised everyone by distributing boxes of sweets to the paparazzi. This small but cute gesture made the atmosphere very light. The cameras immediately turned towards Dilip and when he was asked how it feels to travel with Farah Khan, he smiled and said, “Bahut Accha.”

See video:

Farah Khan also made this occasion special in her fun style as always. When the paparazzi expressed their desire to click Dilip’s picture, Farah laughed and said, “Solo chahiye, solo le lo bhai, main hatt jaati hoon,” and stepped out of the camera for a moment so that her cook could get the full spotlight.

Farah then called her driver on camera and said, “Bechaara uske kyon… mere driver ko kyon chhod rahe ho?” She was pointing out that every member of her staff deserves equal respect and attention.

As Dilip and the driver stood together and got their picture clicked, Farah jokingly said, “Next time I will bring the maids too,” which made everyone laugh.

This gesture of Farah Khan not only touched the heart but also showed how she gives equal respect to her employees. The video is going viral on social media and fans are praising Farah for this style.

