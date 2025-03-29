Rajiv Adatia: “Farah Khan was embarrassed about the Holi remark”

Celebrity MasterChef contestant Rajiv Adatia recently spoke about the controversy surrounding filmmaker Farah Khan’s remarks on Holi. Farah’s statement, which referred to the festival in a certain way, drew strong reactions online, leading to criticism from many. Addressing the situation, Rajiv clarified that her words were not meant to offend and were spoken in a light-hearted manner.

Rajiv explained that Farah enjoys Holi and participates in the celebrations. He emphasized that her comment was not meant to be taken seriously and was said in a casual, fun spirit. However, the remark gained attention beyond the show, leading to a much larger debate.

He described Farah as someone who enjoys humor and did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. While the conversation about her words continued on social media, Rajiv insisted that the situation had been blown out of proportion. He reiterated that Farah respects and celebrates the festival, and her words should not be misinterpreted.

During the discussion, Rajiv also mentioned that Farah felt uneasy about the reaction to her statement. However, the topic was not formally discussed among the contestants on the show. He reiterated that her words carried no ill intent and that the controversy had escalated unnecessarily.

Rajiv urged people to look at the bigger picture and not judge statements without context. He expressed hope that the matter would be resolved, as there was no intention to disrespect the festival or its significance.