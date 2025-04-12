Gaurav Khanna Wins MasterChef, But Now Fears the Real Challenge – His Wife’s Kitchen Orders!

It’s celebration time! TV heartthrob Gaurav Khanna has yet again won millions of hearts as he bagged the coveted Celebrity MasterChef title. He has been receiving praise and recognition from fans, friends, and colleagues, but instead of basking in the glory, he is now bracing himself for the real test—cooking at home.

As the Celebrity MasterChef got its winner, Gaurav Khanna, last night, Song TV on its official Instagram shared the clip of the winner expressing his feelings after lifting the trophy. The actor emphasized that he is the first-ever Celebrity MasterChef. He described his journey as ‘great’ and highlighted that it has been ‘Arsh Se Farsh Tak’ journey where he has grown as a chef from unbeatable dishes to amazing performance.

Further, Gaurav revealed that he has always been stubborn; today, his stubbornness helped him win. He shares his mother’s proud moment, but his wife also asked him to cook at home. The actor expresses his fear, revealing that he is happy but also fearing because whenever he is free or not working, he will have to cook at home too, as his actress wife Akanksha Chamola demanded.

Gaurav Khanna last appeared in the top TV show Anupamaa alongside Rupali Ganguly. However, he left the show in 2024 after almost three and a half years of journey. His Celebrity MasterChef has yet again carved his niche as a chef.

