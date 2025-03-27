Chef Ranveer Brar gives ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ contestants their toughest challenge yet

Sony Entertainment Television’s Celebrity MasterChef India is set to push contestants to their limits with an upcoming challenge that demands exceptional precision. A recent promo teases an intense task led by Chef Ranveer Brar, where participants must replicate an intricate cutting technique using a potato.

The challenge requires competitors to achieve a specific design with exact measurements, testing their knife skills and control. The level of accuracy demanded leaves several contestants visibly concerned. Archana Gautam openly admits her doubts about completing the task, while Gaurav and Faisu struggle to grasp the technique. Meanwhile, Rajeev Adatia attempts multiple times to execute the cut correctly but faces significant difficulty.

View Instagram Post 1: Chef Ranveer Brar gives 'Celebrity MasterChef' contestants their toughest challenge yet

The atmosphere grows tense as the complexity of the task becomes clear. The promo hints at a high-stakes moment, with a black box challenge appearing towards the end, signaling another hurdle for the participants. While the details of the upcoming twist remain undisclosed, it is expected to add further pressure on the contestants already battling through the current round.

This episode highlights how Celebrity MasterChef India continues to test both skill and perseverance. With each task becoming more demanding, the competition is proving to be a true test of patience and technique. As the show progresses, viewers can anticipate more unpredictable turns and intense moments. Whether the contestants manage to overcome this latest obstacle remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—this season is keeping both participants and audiences on edge.