Rajiv Adatia Breaks Silence On Favouritism In Celebrity MasterChef Says, “I Don’t Think…”

Celebrity MasterChef‘s first season saw Gaurav Khanna lift the trophy after winning the judges’ hearts with his special dish. However, social media has been abuzz about Tejasswi Prakash getting favored by the judges and makers, which has also disappointed other stars’ fans. Breaking silence on the viral claims now, one of the finalists, Rajiv Adatia, revealed the truth.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, Rajiv broke his silence on the viral debate about favoritism on Celebrity MasterChef. When asked about Gaurav Khanna’s statement hinting at Tejasswi Prakash getting favored, Rajiv states that Gaurav and Teju are actually very good cooks.

View Instagram Post 1: Rajiv Adatia Breaks Silence On Favouritism In Celebrity MasterChef Says, "I Don't Think..."

Further, Rajiv highlighted that Gaurav was not a good cook in the beginning, but with his skills when it comes to serving and garnishing, no one can beat him there. He emphasizes that he is a good cook, although his journey has been different. He said that Tejasswi is a very good cook, but in the show, one has to deal with different tastes, cuisines, and tasks. But Gaurav and Teju are now very good, and they are fantastic cooks. Also, it would be nice if Tejasswi opens her own restaurant.

Talking about favouritism on the show, Rajiv said, “I don’t think anyone was getting favoured,” and if there was favouritism, he asked why he didn’t receive favor (jokingly).